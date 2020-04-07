All apartments in Los Angeles
11216 Tiara Street

11216 W Tiara St · No Longer Available
Location

11216 W Tiara St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Gorgeous & private 2 bedroom, 1 bath back house, very close to the NoHo Arts District, shopping areas and restaurants. Interior features: beautiful laminate flooring, tiles in kitchen and bathroom, designer kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with granite counter tops, newer stove and hood, a fresh and bright breakfast nook area. Washer/dryer inside the unit.
* newer plumbing and electrical fixtures in kitchen and bath. *lots of windows for plenty of natural light throughout. *newer window coverings.
* newer fans in bedrooms and living room. *air conditioning units in bedrooms and living room. *Storage shed and a private covered patio/porch to enjoy for outside sitting. *2 car parking on property. Landlord pays for water and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11216 Tiara Street have any available units?
11216 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11216 Tiara Street have?
Some of 11216 Tiara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11216 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
11216 Tiara Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11216 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
No, 11216 Tiara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11216 Tiara Street offer parking?
Yes, 11216 Tiara Street does offer parking.
Does 11216 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11216 Tiara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11216 Tiara Street have a pool?
No, 11216 Tiara Street does not have a pool.
Does 11216 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 11216 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11216 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11216 Tiara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
