11216 Tiara Street

Gorgeous & private 2 bedroom, 1 bath back house, very close to the NoHo Arts District, shopping areas and restaurants. Interior features: beautiful laminate flooring, tiles in kitchen and bathroom, designer kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with granite counter tops, newer stove and hood, a fresh and bright breakfast nook area. Washer/dryer inside the unit.

* newer plumbing and electrical fixtures in kitchen and bath. *lots of windows for plenty of natural light throughout. *newer window coverings.

* newer fans in bedrooms and living room. *air conditioning units in bedrooms and living room. *Storage shed and a private covered patio/porch to enjoy for outside sitting. *2 car parking on property. Landlord pays for water and gardener.