Los Angeles, CA
11212 Gaviota Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

11212 Gaviota Avenue

11212 N Gaviota Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11212 N Gaviota Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
11212 Gaviota Avenue Available 04/01/19 Granada Hills Single Story With Pool - This awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,790 sqft home in Granada Hills has a private gated pool in the backyard, attached 2 car garage, a gorgeous kitchen with stone counter tops, stainless fixtures and lots of charm. You'll enjoy the incredibly convenient location nearby local schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeways for easy commutes. Not to mention this home is allowing small dogs! Book your viewing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3392008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 Gaviota Avenue have any available units?
11212 Gaviota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11212 Gaviota Avenue have?
Some of 11212 Gaviota Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11212 Gaviota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11212 Gaviota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 Gaviota Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11212 Gaviota Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11212 Gaviota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11212 Gaviota Avenue offers parking.
Does 11212 Gaviota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 Gaviota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 Gaviota Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11212 Gaviota Avenue has a pool.
Does 11212 Gaviota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11212 Gaviota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 Gaviota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11212 Gaviota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
