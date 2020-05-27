112 N. Avenue 66 17

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

ROOM ONLY to rent in my condo in Highland Park,CA - Property Id: 153349



I have a ROOM to rent in my fully furnished condo in Highland Park, CA. It's a quiet area with a underground parking space for your car. There are a lot of local shops nearby and public transportation. It is a young, progressive area, quiet, and close to the best of LA.



The room available is the larger room, furnished with a new full bed, built in closet organizer, and with attached newly refreshed bathroom.

Washer and dryer in unit. The condo is fully furnished and has new kitchen appliances.

I occupy one of the bedrooms/bathroom. I work at LA elementary school, so at work (M-F).



Rent is $1200. WIFI and water are included..other utilities are shared



My new roommate will have access to all the common areas of the home, living room, kitchen, outdoor balcony/deck, courtyard. Ideally, I'm looking for someone to stay at least six months, a non smoker, cleans up after him or herself, and not too noisy. Prefer Under 35yrs of age. If this sounds like you, contact me.

No Pets Allowed



