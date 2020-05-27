All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 112 N. Avenue 66 17.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
112 N. Avenue 66 17
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

112 N. Avenue 66 17

112 North Avenue 66 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 North Avenue 66, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
ROOM ONLY to rent in my condo in Highland Park,CA - Property Id: 153349

I have a ROOM to rent in my fully furnished condo in Highland Park, CA. It's a quiet area with a underground parking space for your car. There are a lot of local shops nearby and public transportation. It is a young, progressive area, quiet, and close to the best of LA.

The room available is the larger room, furnished with a new full bed, built in closet organizer, and with attached newly refreshed bathroom.
Washer and dryer in unit. The condo is fully furnished and has new kitchen appliances.
I occupy one of the bedrooms/bathroom. I work at LA elementary school, so at work (M-F).

Rent is $1200. WIFI and water are included..other utilities are shared

My new roommate will have access to all the common areas of the home, living room, kitchen, outdoor balcony/deck, courtyard. Ideally, I'm looking for someone to stay at least six months, a non smoker, cleans up after him or herself, and not too noisy. Prefer Under 35yrs of age. If this sounds like you, contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153349p
Property Id 153349

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 N. Avenue 66 17 have any available units?
112 N. Avenue 66 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 N. Avenue 66 17 have?
Some of 112 N. Avenue 66 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 N. Avenue 66 17 currently offering any rent specials?
112 N. Avenue 66 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 N. Avenue 66 17 pet-friendly?
No, 112 N. Avenue 66 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 112 N. Avenue 66 17 offer parking?
Yes, 112 N. Avenue 66 17 offers parking.
Does 112 N. Avenue 66 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 N. Avenue 66 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 N. Avenue 66 17 have a pool?
No, 112 N. Avenue 66 17 does not have a pool.
Does 112 N. Avenue 66 17 have accessible units?
No, 112 N. Avenue 66 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 N. Avenue 66 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 N. Avenue 66 17 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College