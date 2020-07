Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beach house - Huge 2 story lofty space that has been beautifully renovated with 3 bedrooms + office + Dining room + enormous outdoor space + private garage. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious master with walk in closet, eat in kitchen with bar and tile floors throughout. Only 1 block to the beach and walking distance to many shops and restaurants right in the heart of Silicon Beach! 5 car parking - Hard to find this much space at the beach.