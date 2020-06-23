All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1115 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1115 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticulously manicured courtyard with a central fountain. Large 1 bedroom unit features spacious living room, dining room and bedroom. Original details throughout, including oak hard wood floors, original cabinets, decorative fireplace and central air and heat. Appliances include stove/oven, washer, dryer and dishwasher. 1 car garage with alley access to rear of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College