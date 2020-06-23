1115 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticulously manicured courtyard with a central fountain. Large 1 bedroom unit features spacious living room, dining room and bedroom. Original details throughout, including oak hard wood floors, original cabinets, decorative fireplace and central air and heat. Appliances include stove/oven, washer, dryer and dishwasher. 1 car garage with alley access to rear of property.