Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

1115 1/2 S Ogden Drive - Charming one bedroom, one bath unit located in the Wilshire Vista area (Pico/Fairfax). Large floor plan with spacious living room, dining room and plenty of closet space. Private patio deck off living room with view of beautifully landscaped courtyard and pool. Includes private garage that can accommodate a small car. Additional on-street parking as permitted by law. Available for immediate move-in.