Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:26 AM

1115 S Wooster Street

1115 South Wooster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment unit in Los Angeles!Located in the heart of Pico-Robertson, this unit features wooden and tiled floors, a private patio, and wall A/C and heating units. Appliances include a refrigerator and stove. Two large mirrored closets in the bedroom and numerous cabinets in the hallway provide lots of storage. Laundry machines in building. The unit comes with one assigned parking spot. This lovely building is conveniently right by Pico Blvd, which is filled with a variety of dining and shopping opportunities. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 S Wooster Street have any available units?
1115 S Wooster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 S Wooster Street have?
Some of 1115 S Wooster Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 S Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 S Wooster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 S Wooster Street pet-friendly?
No, 1115 S Wooster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1115 S Wooster Street offer parking?
Yes, 1115 S Wooster Street offers parking.
Does 1115 S Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 S Wooster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 S Wooster Street have a pool?
No, 1115 S Wooster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1115 S Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 S Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 S Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 S Wooster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
