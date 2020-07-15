1115 S Wooster Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment unit in Los Angeles!Located in the heart of Pico-Robertson, this unit features wooden and tiled floors, a private patio, and wall A/C and heating units. Appliances include a refrigerator and stove. Two large mirrored closets in the bedroom and numerous cabinets in the hallway provide lots of storage. Laundry machines in building. The unit comes with one assigned parking spot. This lovely building is conveniently right by Pico Blvd, which is filled with a variety of dining and shopping opportunities. Schedule a showing today!