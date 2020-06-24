1114 CARDIFF Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This elegant home with luxurious furnitures and 5 fireplaces is only 2 houses away from Beverly Hills. You can relax in the extra large parklike property all fenced and private. Close distance to many houses of worship. Taste your way through the best of Beverly Hills dining, close to many 5-star restaurants that cater to all diets. Close to Rodeo Dr shopping district including Tiffany and Co, and Channel. High speed internet, wifi and smart TV is included. Close to The grove, Getty Center, Hollywood and much more.....appx 10 miles to Pacific Ocean