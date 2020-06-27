All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue
Location

11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see for yourself this admirable 1,350-square-foot, single-family home on friendly Granada Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, California now!

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a detached garage with 1 car space plus on-street parking.

Its bright and airy interior features carpeted and tiled floor, sliding glass door, living room, attic, and big windows. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; pantry; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, range/oven, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy and neat bathrooms have a vanity, flush toilets, and white tile walled shower stall.

Aside from ceiling fans in every room, there is also a centralized A/C for climate control.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available in the laundry room for convenience.

The exterior feature includes a yard and a patio --- perfect spots for relaxation or hanging out with the family or friends. There is small storage next to the garage.

Only small dogs are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet).

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. The property owner will be responsible for the landscaping.

Nearby Schools:
Tulsa Street Elementary School - 0.34 miles, 6/10
Patrick Henry Middle School - 1.33 miles, 5/10
Northridge Academy High - 2.58 miles, 5/10
Haskell Elementary School - 1 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
239 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
236 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5063728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue have any available units?
11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
