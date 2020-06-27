11139 Hayvenhurst Avenue

Amenities

Come and see for yourself this admirable 1,350-square-foot, single-family home on friendly Granada Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, California now!



This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a detached garage with 1 car space plus on-street parking.



Its bright and airy interior features carpeted and tiled floor, sliding glass door, living room, attic, and big windows. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; pantry; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, range/oven, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy and neat bathrooms have a vanity, flush toilets, and white tile walled shower stall.



Aside from ceiling fans in every room, there is also a centralized A/C for climate control.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available in the laundry room for convenience.



The exterior feature includes a yard and a patio --- perfect spots for relaxation or hanging out with the family or friends. There is small storage next to the garage.



Only small dogs are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet).



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. The property owner will be responsible for the landscaping.



Nearby Schools:

Tulsa Street Elementary School - 0.34 miles, 6/10

Patrick Henry Middle School - 1.33 miles, 5/10

Northridge Academy High - 2.58 miles, 5/10

Haskell Elementary School - 1 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

239 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

236 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



