Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

11136 Hesby St

11136 Hesby Street · No Longer Available
Location

11136 Hesby Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Exceptional light and bright south-facing 1-bedroom! Exceptional light and bright south-facing 1-bedroom. Wide, sunny balcony running the entire length of the apartment. Glass sliding doors from both living room and bedroom with views of the Hollywood Hills. Hardwood floors in living room, tile in kitchen and bath. Generous closet space including a mirrored hanging closet and a full walk-in. Extra storage in the bath. Kitchen features stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and refrigerator, a large pantry and plenty of cabinets and drawers. The feature-rich complex includes pool, spa, gym, secured parking, elevator, and laundry. Onsite management and maintenance, and only steps from the dozens of fine restaurants, shops, galleries and performing arts spaces of this destination neighborhood. And coming early summer, a brand new Whole Foods market just around the corner! Three blocks from the Red and Orange lines. Affordable luxury in the NOHO Arts District!

(RLNE5507525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11136 Hesby St have any available units?
11136 Hesby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11136 Hesby St have?
Some of 11136 Hesby St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11136 Hesby St currently offering any rent specials?
11136 Hesby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11136 Hesby St pet-friendly?
No, 11136 Hesby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11136 Hesby St offer parking?
Yes, 11136 Hesby St offers parking.
Does 11136 Hesby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11136 Hesby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11136 Hesby St have a pool?
Yes, 11136 Hesby St has a pool.
Does 11136 Hesby St have accessible units?
No, 11136 Hesby St does not have accessible units.
Does 11136 Hesby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11136 Hesby St has units with dishwashers.
