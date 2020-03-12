11136 Hesby St

Amenities

Exceptional light and bright south-facing 1-bedroom! Exceptional light and bright south-facing 1-bedroom. Wide, sunny balcony running the entire length of the apartment. Glass sliding doors from both living room and bedroom with views of the Hollywood Hills. Hardwood floors in living room, tile in kitchen and bath. Generous closet space including a mirrored hanging closet and a full walk-in. Extra storage in the bath. Kitchen features stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and refrigerator, a large pantry and plenty of cabinets and drawers. The feature-rich complex includes pool, spa, gym, secured parking, elevator, and laundry. Onsite management and maintenance, and only steps from the dozens of fine restaurants, shops, galleries and performing arts spaces of this destination neighborhood. And coming early summer, a brand new Whole Foods market just around the corner! Three blocks from the Red and Orange lines. Affordable luxury in the NOHO Arts District!



(RLNE5507525)