Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Dramatic, spacious, totally cool architectural Venice loft living at its finest! This tri-level + 360~ view rooftop deck loft in the renowned 1113 Electric Avenue lofts is simply amazing! In the heart of everything great - just around the corner from Abbot Kinney's boutiques & restaurants and a few blocks to the beach. This awesome space with its great expanses of concrete & glass, soaring 8-20-foot ceilings, massive wood beams, open stairs & truly exceptional design is a showcase for comfortable stylish living. Office area has architect-designed built-in desk, library and wood/ leather daybed -- perfect for guest sleepovers! Stainless appliances & counters in the kitchen. Adjoining open dining room feels like an art gallery! Master BR has more custom wood built-in storage, wood-blinds on the full-width windows & a stairs that leads up to the huge 360~ rooftop deck. Equally huge is the 2-car direct-entry garage with front-loading washer & dryer + tons of storage. This one rocks!!!