All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1113 ELECTRIC Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1113 ELECTRIC Avenue

1113 S Electric Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1113 S Electric Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dramatic, spacious, totally cool architectural Venice loft living at its finest! This tri-level + 360~ view rooftop deck loft in the renowned 1113 Electric Avenue lofts is simply amazing! In the heart of everything great - just around the corner from Abbot Kinney's boutiques & restaurants and a few blocks to the beach. This awesome space with its great expanses of concrete & glass, soaring 8-20-foot ceilings, massive wood beams, open stairs & truly exceptional design is a showcase for comfortable stylish living. Office area has architect-designed built-in desk, library and wood/ leather daybed -- perfect for guest sleepovers! Stainless appliances & counters in the kitchen. Adjoining open dining room feels like an art gallery! Master BR has more custom wood built-in storage, wood-blinds on the full-width windows & a stairs that leads up to the huge 360~ rooftop deck. Equally huge is the 2-car direct-entry garage with front-loading washer & dryer + tons of storage. This one rocks!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue have any available units?
1113 ELECTRIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue have?
Some of 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1113 ELECTRIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 ELECTRIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College