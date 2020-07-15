11115 Montana Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Westwood Village 3bedroom 2bathroom house - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated historical residence. This 1720 SF house on an approximately 9000 SF lot, has a New England meets California feel to it. Peaceful, lush backyard with several decks, pond, and waterfall -- this is a great place to read a book or just feel like you've escaped from the city outside. Also very private and great for entertaining. 1 Mile to Westwood Village, with restaurants, shops, and grocery stores. Open floor plan and stainless steel appliances, accommodates 2 sedans.



(RLNE5229018)