Los Angeles, CA
11115 Montana Avenue
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

11115 Montana Avenue

11115 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11115 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westwood Village 3bedroom 2bathroom house - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated historical residence. This 1720 SF house on an approximately 9000 SF lot, has a New England meets California feel to it. Peaceful, lush backyard with several decks, pond, and waterfall -- this is a great place to read a book or just feel like you've escaped from the city outside. Also very private and great for entertaining. 1 Mile to Westwood Village, with restaurants, shops, and grocery stores. Open floor plan and stainless steel appliances, accommodates 2 sedans.

(RLNE5229018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11115 Montana Avenue have any available units?
11115 Montana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11115 Montana Avenue have?
Some of 11115 Montana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11115 Montana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11115 Montana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 Montana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11115 Montana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11115 Montana Avenue offer parking?
No, 11115 Montana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11115 Montana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11115 Montana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 Montana Avenue have a pool?
No, 11115 Montana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11115 Montana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11115 Montana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 Montana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11115 Montana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
