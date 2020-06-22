All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1110 South HUDSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1110 South HUDSON Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

1110 South HUDSON Avenue

1110 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1110 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2+ 1 bath 1920's side by side duplex in the very desirable neighborhood of Longwood Highlands. This Hancock Park gem has a light and airy living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and high ceilings. A wonderful mix of vintage details combined with modern conveniences starts with a lovely archway leading to the dining room with original French Doors. The open flow of the dining room continues with the breakfast bar leading into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, honed carerra marble counter-tops, stone tiled floor and a reclaimed wood ceiling. The cute laundry room with a side door accessing this units private yard is off the kitchen. Newer bathroom with carerra marble tiles on the floor, Art Deco fixture and dark cabinetry give an elegant finish to this stunner. A wonderfully quiet street with a great central location to The Grove, Farmers Market, Larchmont Village and Mid-Town Crossing and Downtown. Will consider pets with extra deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 South HUDSON Avenue have any available units?
1110 South HUDSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 South HUDSON Avenue have?
Some of 1110 South HUDSON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 South HUDSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 South HUDSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 South HUDSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 South HUDSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1110 South HUDSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1110 South HUDSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1110 South HUDSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 South HUDSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 South HUDSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1110 South HUDSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1110 South HUDSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 South HUDSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 South HUDSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 South HUDSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College