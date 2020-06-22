1110 South HUDSON Avenue

Amenities

Charming 2+ 1 bath 1920's side by side duplex in the very desirable neighborhood of Longwood Highlands. This Hancock Park gem has a light and airy living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and high ceilings. A wonderful mix of vintage details combined with modern conveniences starts with a lovely archway leading to the dining room with original French Doors. The open flow of the dining room continues with the breakfast bar leading into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, honed carerra marble counter-tops, stone tiled floor and a reclaimed wood ceiling. The cute laundry room with a side door accessing this units private yard is off the kitchen. Newer bathroom with carerra marble tiles on the floor, Art Deco fixture and dark cabinetry give an elegant finish to this stunner. A wonderfully quiet street with a great central location to The Grove, Farmers Market, Larchmont Village and Mid-Town Crossing and Downtown. Will consider pets with extra deposit.