All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 111 South HARPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
111 South HARPER Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

111 South HARPER Avenue

111 South Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

111 South Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Leases in Prime Beverly Center Neighborhood. Remodeled, Contemporary Cape Cod 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse with large private wraparound yard, open kitchen with island, french doors, recessed LED lighting with Lutron Dimmers, walk in closet in the master bedroom, 2- story high entryway with modern chandelier, free garage parking & street parking passes. A rare find in the heart of Los Angeles, Close to 3st shops and restaurants, Grove and Beverly Center. Email for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 South HARPER Avenue have any available units?
111 South HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 South HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 111 South HARPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 South HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 South HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 South HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 South HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 111 South HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 South HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 111 South HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 South HARPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 South HARPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 South HARPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 South HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 South HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 South HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 South HARPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College