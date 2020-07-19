111 South HARPER Avenue

Amenities
Luxury Leases in Prime Beverly Center Neighborhood. Remodeled, Contemporary Cape Cod 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse with large private wraparound yard, open kitchen with island, french doors, recessed LED lighting with Lutron Dimmers, walk in closet in the master bedroom, 2- story high entryway with modern chandelier, free garage parking & street parking passes. A rare find in the heart of Los Angeles, Close to 3st shops and restaurants, Grove and Beverly Center. Email for all showings.