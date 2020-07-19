All apartments in Los Angeles
111 PARK Place

111 Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

111 Park Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
You're instantly at home in this beautiful, furnished, 2+1 classic bungalow, 5 minutes walk to the beach or the heart of Abbot Kinney. Secure entrance into a lush, private outdoor patio with BBQ & patio furniture. Lounge on the sun porch in the cozy daybed/couch or let your creativity flow at the writing desk. Living room, dining, & kitchen is an open space design with hardwood floors, classic leather sofa & chairs, large screen TV, & lovely designer wood dining set. The spacious, eye-catching kitchen is decked out in copper finishes. The Master & guest bedrooms share a full bathroom. The Master has a queen size bed, the guest room is setup with a designer Italian sofa/bed which converts into an very comfortable queen sized bed. There is one parking space and shared laundry room in the carport. Rent includes all utilities, cable tv with premium channels, high speed internet, AND bi-weekly maid service! Lease terms of 6 months & 1 year available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 PARK Place have any available units?
111 PARK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 PARK Place have?
Some of 111 PARK Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 PARK Place currently offering any rent specials?
111 PARK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 PARK Place pet-friendly?
No, 111 PARK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 111 PARK Place offer parking?
Yes, 111 PARK Place offers parking.
Does 111 PARK Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 PARK Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 PARK Place have a pool?
No, 111 PARK Place does not have a pool.
Does 111 PARK Place have accessible units?
No, 111 PARK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 111 PARK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 PARK Place has units with dishwashers.
