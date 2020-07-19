111 PARK Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

You're instantly at home in this beautiful, furnished, 2+1 classic bungalow, 5 minutes walk to the beach or the heart of Abbot Kinney. Secure entrance into a lush, private outdoor patio with BBQ & patio furniture. Lounge on the sun porch in the cozy daybed/couch or let your creativity flow at the writing desk. Living room, dining, & kitchen is an open space design with hardwood floors, classic leather sofa & chairs, large screen TV, & lovely designer wood dining set. The spacious, eye-catching kitchen is decked out in copper finishes. The Master & guest bedrooms share a full bathroom. The Master has a queen size bed, the guest room is setup with a designer Italian sofa/bed which converts into an very comfortable queen sized bed. There is one parking space and shared laundry room in the carport. Rent includes all utilities, cable tv with premium channels, high speed internet, AND bi-weekly maid service! Lease terms of 6 months & 1 year available.