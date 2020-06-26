All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

11075 Fenway St.

11075 Fenway Street · No Longer Available
Location

11075 Fenway Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Stonehurst/Shadow Hills** - Newly renovated large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom gated single family residence with large patio and yard. This house opens into a large living room with dining room nook. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Beautiful kitchen with vintage tile, new sink, as well as a stove with an attached washer/dryer room. Each bedroom has its own spacious closet as well as a ceiling fan. The bathroom is newly re-tiled with separate bathtub and shower and double sinks. The house has an installed Nest AC and Heating system. There is also a large back patio and yard as well as a large garage.

Conveniently located 5 minutes from the 5 and 210 freeways and 15 minutes from the Hollywood Burbank Airport and Downtown Burbank.
Requirements:
2 times combined salaries/income two most recent pay-stubs
Two most recent bank statements two yrs. verifiable rental history
Minimum FICO score: 625 Tenant Liability Insurance
No Pets No Smoking of any substance No Section 8 Security Deposit can change based on FICO

DATE OF VIEWING: MONDAY, September 23, 2019, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm

For additional inquiries or to submit your information view our website at www.landmarkapartmentmanagement.com/vacancies
Broker: Gabriel Lozano - CalBRE: 01380304
213-290-5499
Landmark Apartment Management, Inc.

(RLNE5132642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11075 Fenway St. have any available units?
11075 Fenway St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11075 Fenway St. have?
Some of 11075 Fenway St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11075 Fenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
11075 Fenway St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11075 Fenway St. pet-friendly?
No, 11075 Fenway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11075 Fenway St. offer parking?
Yes, 11075 Fenway St. offers parking.
Does 11075 Fenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11075 Fenway St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11075 Fenway St. have a pool?
No, 11075 Fenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 11075 Fenway St. have accessible units?
No, 11075 Fenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11075 Fenway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11075 Fenway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
