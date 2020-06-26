11075 Fenway St.

Amenities

**Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Stonehurst/Shadow Hills** - Newly renovated large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom gated single family residence with large patio and yard. This house opens into a large living room with dining room nook. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Beautiful kitchen with vintage tile, new sink, as well as a stove with an attached washer/dryer room. Each bedroom has its own spacious closet as well as a ceiling fan. The bathroom is newly re-tiled with separate bathtub and shower and double sinks. The house has an installed Nest AC and Heating system. There is also a large back patio and yard as well as a large garage.



Conveniently located 5 minutes from the 5 and 210 freeways and 15 minutes from the Hollywood Burbank Airport and Downtown Burbank.

Requirements:

2 times combined salaries/income two most recent pay-stubs

Two most recent bank statements two yrs. verifiable rental history

Minimum FICO score: 625 Tenant Liability Insurance

No Pets No Smoking of any substance No Section 8 Security Deposit can change based on FICO



