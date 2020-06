Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Beautiful one level house with a cosy backyard. New Construction-2018. Open floor plan. New kitchen cabinets & appliances. There are two cottages on the gated lot. Total lot sqf is 11,090. Each house has its own backyard. Located close to 118 freeway & shopping nearby. Pets allowance: up to 2 dogs (up to 40 pounds) or up to 2 cats.