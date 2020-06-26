All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11064 Oxnard Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

11064 Oxnard Street

11064 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

11064 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful three bedroom, three bath house near the NoHo Arts District very centrally located and within walking distance of the North Hollywood Red Line Station and Orange Line. All appliances, except the refrigerator, are included. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the house, tile on bathrooms and kitchen, as well as a decorative chimney in the master bedroom which has a beautiful bay window. Uncovered parking for one vehicle in the back of the property and plenty of street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11064 Oxnard Street have any available units?
11064 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11064 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
11064 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11064 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 11064 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11064 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 11064 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 11064 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11064 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11064 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 11064 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 11064 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 11064 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11064 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11064 Oxnard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11064 Oxnard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11064 Oxnard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
