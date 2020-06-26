11064 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom, three bath house near the NoHo Arts District very centrally located and within walking distance of the North Hollywood Red Line Station and Orange Line. All appliances, except the refrigerator, are included. Gorgeous wood floors throughout the house, tile on bathrooms and kitchen, as well as a decorative chimney in the master bedroom which has a beautiful bay window. Uncovered parking for one vehicle in the back of the property and plenty of street parking available.