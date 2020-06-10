All apartments in Los Angeles
11038 Camarillo St #18

11038 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

11038 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Apartment Home! - Welcome to this luxury style apartment located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Toluca Lake. The unit features 2 bedrooms and den all of which include their own private balcony access. Recessed lighting, new tile and hardwood flooring, quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry are just a few of the upgrades the unit offers. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and has an open concept overlooking the dinning and living area. Truly an amazing unit with plenty of natural light.

Other amenities included: Central AC, In-suite washer/dryer, 2 parking spaces, Pool/Spa, fireplace, and more!

Applying with a pet? In addition to your application, you must also complete a screening process for your pet. Please go to https://gpm.petscreening.com/ to begin.

If you have any questions about the application process, please do not hesitate to contact our office.

GPM
REALTOR - CA BRE 01821286 / 01995788

(RLNE5334638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11038 Camarillo St #18 have any available units?
11038 Camarillo St #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11038 Camarillo St #18 have?
Some of 11038 Camarillo St #18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11038 Camarillo St #18 currently offering any rent specials?
11038 Camarillo St #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11038 Camarillo St #18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11038 Camarillo St #18 is pet friendly.
Does 11038 Camarillo St #18 offer parking?
Yes, 11038 Camarillo St #18 offers parking.
Does 11038 Camarillo St #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11038 Camarillo St #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11038 Camarillo St #18 have a pool?
Yes, 11038 Camarillo St #18 has a pool.
Does 11038 Camarillo St #18 have accessible units?
No, 11038 Camarillo St #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 11038 Camarillo St #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11038 Camarillo St #18 does not have units with dishwashers.

