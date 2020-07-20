All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11032 Moorpark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11032 Moorpark St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

11032 Moorpark St

11032 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11032 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Contact Resident Manager Lily: 818-527-4336.

Open House Friday and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

All layouts and design are very similar.

Please note: There is construction taking place next to the building.

This will go fast!

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable.
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

Located in North Hollywood, just of the 101 Fwy, the mix of cosmopolitan flair and relatively low-key personality once led LA Weekly to speculate that North Hollywood just might be the best place to live in the Los Angeles area. The community has become popular among artists, writers, filmmakers, and actors seeking balance between easy access to Hollywood (via a quick drive or Red Line ride) and a quieter, more suburban home environment.

The local food and bar scene is amazing, and the bohemian vibe of the NoHo Art District attracts all manner of offbeat creative types. Uncommon among Los Angeles-area communities, much of North Hollywood is quite walk-able, with food, drinks, galleries, and performance venues just a leisurely stroll away from one another.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4111311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 Moorpark St have any available units?
11032 Moorpark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11032 Moorpark St have?
Some of 11032 Moorpark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11032 Moorpark St currently offering any rent specials?
11032 Moorpark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 Moorpark St pet-friendly?
No, 11032 Moorpark St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11032 Moorpark St offer parking?
Yes, 11032 Moorpark St offers parking.
Does 11032 Moorpark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11032 Moorpark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 Moorpark St have a pool?
Yes, 11032 Moorpark St has a pool.
Does 11032 Moorpark St have accessible units?
No, 11032 Moorpark St does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 Moorpark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11032 Moorpark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College