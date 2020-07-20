11032 Moorpark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Contact Resident Manager Lily: 818-527-4336.



Open House Friday and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.



All layouts and design are very similar.



Please note: There is construction taking place next to the building.



This will go fast!



What you need to qualify:

Application completed in full

Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable.

Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs

Copy of ID

Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.



Thank you!!!



We hope to see you soon!



Located in North Hollywood, just of the 101 Fwy, the mix of cosmopolitan flair and relatively low-key personality once led LA Weekly to speculate that North Hollywood just might be the best place to live in the Los Angeles area. The community has become popular among artists, writers, filmmakers, and actors seeking balance between easy access to Hollywood (via a quick drive or Red Line ride) and a quieter, more suburban home environment.



The local food and bar scene is amazing, and the bohemian vibe of the NoHo Art District attracts all manner of offbeat creative types. Uncommon among Los Angeles-area communities, much of North Hollywood is quite walk-able, with food, drinks, galleries, and performance venues just a leisurely stroll away from one another.



No Pets Allowed



