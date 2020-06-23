1101 Leighton Avenue

Amenities
This three-bedroom and two-bathroom fourplex unit is located in the Congress North neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a ten-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Vermont Station stop and is a mere two-minute walk to Exposition Park and an array of restaurants along West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The home itself features rich hardwood flooring the complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby parks:
Soboroff Sports Field, LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium and W. M. Keck Foundation Amphitheatre
Nearby Schools:
Global Education Academy - 0.76 miles, 8/10
KIPP Vida Preparatory Academy - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 4/10
Menlo Avenue Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 4/10
Bus lines:
40 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
204 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
754 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles
102 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
(RLNE4524018)