1101 Leighton Avenue

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom fourplex unit is located in the Congress North neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a ten-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Vermont Station stop and is a mere two-minute walk to Exposition Park and an array of restaurants along West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The home itself features rich hardwood flooring the complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Soboroff Sports Field, LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium and W. M. Keck Foundation Amphitheatre



Nearby Schools:

Global Education Academy - 0.76 miles, 8/10

KIPP Vida Preparatory Academy - 0.7 miles, 7/10

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 4/10

Menlo Avenue Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

40 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

204 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

754 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles

102 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4524018)