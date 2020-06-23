All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

1101 Leighton Avenue

1101 Leighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Leighton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
media room
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This three-bedroom and two-bathroom fourplex unit is located in the Congress North neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a ten-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Vermont Station stop and is a mere two-minute walk to Exposition Park and an array of restaurants along West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The home itself features rich hardwood flooring the complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Soboroff Sports Field, LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium and W. M. Keck Foundation Amphitheatre

Nearby Schools:
Global Education Academy - 0.76 miles, 8/10
KIPP Vida Preparatory Academy - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 4/10
Menlo Avenue Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
40 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
204 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
754 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles
102 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4524018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Leighton Avenue have any available units?
1101 Leighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Leighton Avenue have?
Some of 1101 Leighton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Leighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Leighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Leighton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Leighton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Leighton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1101 Leighton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Leighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Leighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Leighton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Leighton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1101 Leighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1101 Leighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Leighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Leighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
