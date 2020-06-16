All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

11005 Shoshone Ave Granada Hills

11005 Shoshone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11005 Shoshone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Sign a lease now and take advantage of the discounted rent of $2150 til May 2020!

Beautiful remolded home for rent in the heart of the great, peaceful, safe and quiet neighborhood of Granada Hills! Come see and make this your new home and take advantage of the distinguished day care centers, elementary, middle and high-schools for your childrens' great education. Enjoy all the close restaurants and shopping centers, including Target, Trader Joes Walmart and much more! Single-family home is 1,400-sq.-ft, 2 bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, indoor laundry room, high vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Remodeled Kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has ample storage space and smooth granite countertop. Refrigerator and stove are also included along with a hookup washer and dryer. It has central A/C and forced-air heater for climate control. The exterior has a yard, lawn, BBQ area, and patio cool spots for outdoor activities with the family. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard. Driveway and RV parking. Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Call anytime to make an appt to view the home and move in anytime...it's move in ready!

Nearby parks: John Elway Stadium, Granada Hills Park, and Northridge Recreation Center.

Nearby Schools:
Darby Avenue Charter School - 0.93 miles, 9/10
Granada Elementary Community Charter - 0.6 miles, 5/10
Patrick Henry Middle School - 0.7 miles, 5/10
Northridge Academy High - 1.76 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
239 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
Commuter Express 574 - 0.8 mile
Commuter Express 573 - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5125392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

