Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

1100 Wilshire Boulevard

1100 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Located in the heartbeat of Los Angeles on the 26th floor of this 37 story blue glass triangle building is this open concept, modern loft with panoramic, unobstructed views of the city. The open concept living space includes hardwood flooring throughout, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an updated modern kitchen. As a corner unit unobstructed views are enjoyable from the panoramic windows in every room. The sheik building has boundless amenities that include and not limited to, 24-hour security, a sky deck with pool and spa, cabanas, health club, business center, media theater room, covered and gated parking, and secured access elevators. Just minutes from the Staples center and LA live the convenience and style of this location has it all. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
1100 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 1100 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1100 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1100 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1100 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1100 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

