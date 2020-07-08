1100 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

Located in the heartbeat of Los Angeles on the 26th floor of this 37 story blue glass triangle building is this open concept, modern loft with panoramic, unobstructed views of the city. The open concept living space includes hardwood flooring throughout, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an updated modern kitchen. As a corner unit unobstructed views are enjoyable from the panoramic windows in every room. The sheik building has boundless amenities that include and not limited to, 24-hour security, a sky deck with pool and spa, cabanas, health club, business center, media theater room, covered and gated parking, and secured access elevators. Just minutes from the Staples center and LA live the convenience and style of this location has it all. Also available for sale.