110 PL PARK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace range

Perfection on Park! This is a quant and cozy home is located blocks from the beach, Abbot Kinney and Main Street strip. This 2 bed/2 bath has a large dining room and living room including an immense amount of built-in storage space. This beautiful home has been has been freshly painted and includes an abundance of outdoor space including a side patio off the master and a spacious front deck/porch that hosts luscious drought tolerant plants. Natural light seeps through the large windows that wrap around the living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout, and a double sided fireplace and enough shelf space for a small library. This home is equipped with a washer/ Dryer, sub-zero fridge, and a large gas range/oven. Two-car parking in back. Don't miss your chance to live on a Venice walk street!