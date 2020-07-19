All apartments in Los Angeles
110 PL PARK
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

110 PL PARK

110 18th Place · (310) 893-9866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 18th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Perfection on Park! This is a quant and cozy home is located blocks from the beach, Abbot Kinney and Main Street strip. This 2 bed/2 bath has a large dining room and living room including an immense amount of built-in storage space. This beautiful home has been has been freshly painted and includes an abundance of outdoor space including a side patio off the master and a spacious front deck/porch that hosts luscious drought tolerant plants. Natural light seeps through the large windows that wrap around the living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout, and a double sided fireplace and enough shelf space for a small library. This home is equipped with a washer/ Dryer, sub-zero fridge, and a large gas range/oven. Two-car parking in back. Don't miss your chance to live on a Venice walk street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 PL PARK have any available units?
110 PL PARK has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 PL PARK have?
Some of 110 PL PARK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 PL PARK currently offering any rent specials?
110 PL PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 PL PARK pet-friendly?
No, 110 PL PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 110 PL PARK offer parking?
Yes, 110 PL PARK offers parking.
Does 110 PL PARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 PL PARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 PL PARK have a pool?
No, 110 PL PARK does not have a pool.
Does 110 PL PARK have accessible units?
No, 110 PL PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 110 PL PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 PL PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
