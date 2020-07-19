All apartments in Los Angeles
11 29TH Avenue
11 29TH Avenue

11 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 29th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impossible to find lease at the BEACH! Expansive ocean & pier views from 2 spacious balconies plus a sun-drenched private rooftop deck! Enjoy life at the beach while leasing this 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath exceptional condo. Open living room with fireplace and balcony with ocean & pier views, chef's kitchen with built-ins and wine fridge plus hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet, built-in cabinetry, fireplace and balcony with ocean & pier views. Private rooftop deck has views that will simply take your breath away.There is 2 car garage parking. Located one building from the sand, 2 BLKS to Venice Pier, Washington Blvd. restaurants and shops. This one has it all and just in time for summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 29TH Avenue have any available units?
11 29TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 29TH Avenue have?
Some of 11 29TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 29TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 29TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 29TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11 29TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11 29TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 29TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 11 29TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 29TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 29TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 11 29TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11 29TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 29TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 29TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 29TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
