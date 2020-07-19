11 29TH Avenue

Amenities

Impossible to find lease at the BEACH! Expansive ocean & pier views from 2 spacious balconies plus a sun-drenched private rooftop deck! Enjoy life at the beach while leasing this 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath exceptional condo. Open living room with fireplace and balcony with ocean & pier views, chef's kitchen with built-ins and wine fridge plus hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet, built-in cabinetry, fireplace and balcony with ocean & pier views. Private rooftop deck has views that will simply take your breath away.There is 2 car garage parking. Located one building from the sand, 2 BLKS to Venice Pier, Washington Blvd. restaurants and shops. This one has it all and just in time for summer!