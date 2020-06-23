All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive
1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive

1099 Vista Grande Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Vista Grande Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This magnificent designer remodeled architectural offers the best of the coveted California indoor/outdoor luxury lifestyle with breathtaking panoramic 270 degree views of the Pacific Ocean, Queen's Necklace coastline and the Santa Monica Mountains. Set behind private gates, this single story contemporary oasis offers an intuitive floor plan for extravagant entertaining as well as family living. The Gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with European appliances and stainless steel counter tops along with exterior patios, complete with built-in BBQ and bar and sparkling pool. bright master suite has a walk-in closet & calming bath featuring dual sinks and glass shower. 3 additional bedroom suites all open to patios with fantastic views. A truly exquisite design environment created to highlight the best of living in 21st Century LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive have any available units?
1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive have?
Some of 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive offers parking.
Does 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive has a pool.
Does 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
