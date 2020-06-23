1099 VISTA GRANDE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This magnificent designer remodeled architectural offers the best of the coveted California indoor/outdoor luxury lifestyle with breathtaking panoramic 270 degree views of the Pacific Ocean, Queen's Necklace coastline and the Santa Monica Mountains. Set behind private gates, this single story contemporary oasis offers an intuitive floor plan for extravagant entertaining as well as family living. The Gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with European appliances and stainless steel counter tops along with exterior patios, complete with built-in BBQ and bar and sparkling pool. bright master suite has a walk-in closet & calming bath featuring dual sinks and glass shower. 3 additional bedroom suites all open to patios with fantastic views. A truly exquisite design environment created to highlight the best of living in 21st Century LA.