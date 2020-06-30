All apartments in Los Angeles
10987 Bluffside Dr.

10987 Bluffside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10987 Bluffside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Perfect complex for easy going responsibles to live in. The unit is spacious with vaulted 13ft ceilings in the living area. Stainless steel appliances furnish the kitchen with an attached closet with the washer and dryer. The master room has an attached bathroom with the guest room having one next door. The living room and bedrooms both have carpeted floors to limit noise to units below but the kitchen and common space are hardwood. There is plenty of storage space across the units between multiple cabinet spaces and a big entryway closet. Our unit also has a small balcony with a sliding glass door. You will have an assigned tandem parking spot in the covered garage. The complex as a whole is amazing with a dog park, big heated pool (75 degrees), a large hot tub, 2 story gym, and plenty of grill space with a ping pong table, pool table, and foosball table. Additionally, there are study spaces available with free WiFi and TVs above the leasing office in the main building. The amenities really do not get any better anywhere else. The lease terminates July 13th but you will have the opportunity to renew with complex as we will be completely moved out. Our reason for moving is strictly work related.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10987 Bluffside Dr. have any available units?
10987 Bluffside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10987 Bluffside Dr. have?
Some of 10987 Bluffside Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10987 Bluffside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10987 Bluffside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10987 Bluffside Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10987 Bluffside Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10987 Bluffside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10987 Bluffside Dr. offers parking.
Does 10987 Bluffside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10987 Bluffside Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10987 Bluffside Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10987 Bluffside Dr. has a pool.
Does 10987 Bluffside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10987 Bluffside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10987 Bluffside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10987 Bluffside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

