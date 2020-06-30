10987 Bluffside Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Perfect complex for easy going responsibles to live in. The unit is spacious with vaulted 13ft ceilings in the living area. Stainless steel appliances furnish the kitchen with an attached closet with the washer and dryer. The master room has an attached bathroom with the guest room having one next door. The living room and bedrooms both have carpeted floors to limit noise to units below but the kitchen and common space are hardwood. There is plenty of storage space across the units between multiple cabinet spaces and a big entryway closet. Our unit also has a small balcony with a sliding glass door. You will have an assigned tandem parking spot in the covered garage. The complex as a whole is amazing with a dog park, big heated pool (75 degrees), a large hot tub, 2 story gym, and plenty of grill space with a ping pong table, pool table, and foosball table. Additionally, there are study spaces available with free WiFi and TVs above the leasing office in the main building. The amenities really do not get any better anywhere else. The lease terminates July 13th but you will have the opportunity to renew with complex as we will be completely moved out. Our reason for moving is strictly work related.