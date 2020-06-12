10969 S Broadway

Amenities

Great oppertunity to Lease a huge, almost new, 4bedroom 3full bath Home in Los Angeles, literally, right down the street from Downtown LA. The home is the front unit of a side-by-side (under one roof) duplex and ONLY the front unit is being rented. Still, with 4bedrooms, 3 full baths and measuring very close to 1,600 SqFt of living space, this home is plenty big for a growing family or maybe even 2 smaller families. New paint and laminate flooring throughout, double pane windows, a kitchen with Granite counter-tops and a very own Laundry Room (washer dryer not included). Rent includes water. All other utilities will be Tenants responsibility.