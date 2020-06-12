All apartments in Los Angeles
10969 S Broadway
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

10969 S Broadway

10969 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

10969 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great oppertunity to Lease a huge, almost new, 4bedroom 3full bath Home in Los Angeles, literally, right down the street from Downtown LA. The home is the front unit of a side-by-side (under one roof) duplex and ONLY the front unit is being rented. Still, with 4bedrooms, 3 full baths and measuring very close to 1,600 SqFt of living space, this home is plenty big for a growing family or maybe even 2 smaller families. New paint and laminate flooring throughout, double pane windows, a kitchen with Granite counter-tops and a very own Laundry Room (washer dryer not included). Rent includes water. All other utilities will be Tenants responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10969 S Broadway have any available units?
10969 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10969 S Broadway have?
Some of 10969 S Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10969 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
10969 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10969 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 10969 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10969 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 10969 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 10969 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10969 S Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10969 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 10969 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 10969 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 10969 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 10969 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10969 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
