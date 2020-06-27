All apartments in Los Angeles
10969 Rose Avenue
10969 Rose Avenue

10969 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10969 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!
Beautiful renovated very large 2 bed/ 2.5  bath townhouse. Front 2- level unit with a step-down living room, separate dining area, fireplace,  balcony off Master bedroom, patio off the dining/kitchen area. Approx. 1300 sq. ft. New laminate wood flooring throughout. All appliances: dishwasher, oven and cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, laundry room with newly installed washer & dryer inside the unit. Lots of closet space. Adjoining private closed garage with ample parking in the driveway. Great location on a quiet tree-lined street with lots of parking. Close to Culver City, Venice, Westwood and Santa Monica, 405 & 10 Freeways.

You can also schedule a viewing of this apartment by calling John at 310-709-9143.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than the numbers in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10969 Rose Avenue have any available units?
10969 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10969 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 10969 Rose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10969 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10969 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10969 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10969 Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10969 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10969 Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 10969 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10969 Rose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10969 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 10969 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10969 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10969 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10969 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10969 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
