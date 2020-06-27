10969 Rose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!

Beautiful renovated very large 2 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse. Front 2- level unit with a step-down living room, separate dining area, fireplace, balcony off Master bedroom, patio off the dining/kitchen area. Approx. 1300 sq. ft. New laminate wood flooring throughout. All appliances: dishwasher, oven and cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, laundry room with newly installed washer & dryer inside the unit. Lots of closet space. Adjoining private closed garage with ample parking in the driveway. Great location on a quiet tree-lined street with lots of parking. Close to Culver City, Venice, Westwood and Santa Monica, 405 & 10 Freeways.



You can also schedule a viewing of this apartment by calling John at 310-709-9143.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than the numbers in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.