All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10950 Odell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10950 Odell Ave
Last updated December 12 2019 at 4:00 PM

10950 Odell Ave

10950 Odell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10950 Odell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Being offered for lease is this beautiful Sunland home waiting for you to move right in! Classic white fencing, a welcoming grand porch and a private front yard greet you as you arrive. Modern finishes in the newly redone Kitchen that is open to the Dining & Living area with a dazzling ledge-stone fireplace. Craftsmanship meets style in this wonderfully expanded home that offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. The spacious Master Bedroom Suite affords a Spa Bathroom that features a soaking tub, oversized glass covered shower and His & Her sinks. Unwind & relax in your own retreat. This meticulously redone property offers plenty of value and is sure to please all. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10950 Odell Ave have any available units?
10950 Odell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10950 Odell Ave have?
Some of 10950 Odell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10950 Odell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10950 Odell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10950 Odell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10950 Odell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10950 Odell Ave offer parking?
No, 10950 Odell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10950 Odell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10950 Odell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10950 Odell Ave have a pool?
No, 10950 Odell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10950 Odell Ave have accessible units?
No, 10950 Odell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10950 Odell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10950 Odell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College