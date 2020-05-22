10950 Odell Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hot tub fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

Being offered for lease is this beautiful Sunland home waiting for you to move right in! Classic white fencing, a welcoming grand porch and a private front yard greet you as you arrive. Modern finishes in the newly redone Kitchen that is open to the Dining & Living area with a dazzling ledge-stone fireplace. Craftsmanship meets style in this wonderfully expanded home that offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. The spacious Master Bedroom Suite affords a Spa Bathroom that features a soaking tub, oversized glass covered shower and His & Her sinks. Unwind & relax in your own retreat. This meticulously redone property offers plenty of value and is sure to please all. Welcome Home!