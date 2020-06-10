10946 Amestoy Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Granada Hills Newly Built Guesthouse - Property Id: 138070



This newly built guesthouse is 531 sq ft w/ total 750 sq ft lot size. Unlike an apartment enjoy some outdoor living with private yard space! Enjoy the convenience of urban living while located on a quiet residential street. You will have easy access to freeways, plenty of quality shopping and Entertainment. It is located within walking distance to Trader Joes, Target, and Vons and a 5 minute drive to Sprouts. On Friday night walk down to truck night down Chatsworth St, a Granada Hills weekly fun event! We have invested in amenities such as: In unit washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings, rain shower head, private garden, private entrance, walk in closet, new quartz counters and modern kitchen with built-in microwave. We didn't forget about our furry friends either! Guesthouse is pet friendly! Take your furry friend for a walk around the neighborhood and enjoy a quiet atmosphere! In addition, this guesthouse is zoned for great schools such as the widely recognized Granada Hills High School!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138070p

Property Id 138070



(RLNE5027886)