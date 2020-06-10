10946 Amestoy Ave

Amenities
Granada Hills Newly Built Guesthouse - Property Id: 138070
This newly built guesthouse is 531 sq ft w/ total 750 sq ft lot size. Unlike an apartment enjoy some outdoor living with private yard space! Enjoy the convenience of urban living while located on a quiet residential street. You will have easy access to freeways, plenty of quality shopping and Entertainment. It is located within walking distance to Trader Joes, Target, and Vons and a 5 minute drive to Sprouts. On Friday night walk down to truck night down Chatsworth St, a Granada Hills weekly fun event! We have invested in amenities such as: In unit washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings, rain shower head, private garden, private entrance, walk in closet, new quartz counters and modern kitchen with built-in microwave. We didn't forget about our furry friends either! Guesthouse is pet friendly! Take your furry friend for a walk around the neighborhood and enjoy a quiet atmosphere! In addition, this guesthouse is zoned for great schools such as the widely recognized Granada Hills High School!
