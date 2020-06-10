All apartments in Los Angeles
10946 Amestoy Ave
10946 Amestoy Ave

10946 Amestoy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10946 Amestoy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Granada Hills Newly Built Guesthouse - Property Id: 138070

This newly built guesthouse is 531 sq ft w/ total 750 sq ft lot size. Unlike an apartment enjoy some outdoor living with private yard space! Enjoy the convenience of urban living while located on a quiet residential street. You will have easy access to freeways, plenty of quality shopping and Entertainment. It is located within walking distance to Trader Joes, Target, and Vons and a 5 minute drive to Sprouts. On Friday night walk down to truck night down Chatsworth St, a Granada Hills weekly fun event! We have invested in amenities such as: In unit washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings, rain shower head, private garden, private entrance, walk in closet, new quartz counters and modern kitchen with built-in microwave. We didn't forget about our furry friends either! Guesthouse is pet friendly! Take your furry friend for a walk around the neighborhood and enjoy a quiet atmosphere! In addition, this guesthouse is zoned for great schools such as the widely recognized Granada Hills High School!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138070p
Property Id 138070

(RLNE5027886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10946 Amestoy Ave have any available units?
10946 Amestoy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10946 Amestoy Ave have?
Some of 10946 Amestoy Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10946 Amestoy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10946 Amestoy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10946 Amestoy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10946 Amestoy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10946 Amestoy Ave offer parking?
No, 10946 Amestoy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10946 Amestoy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10946 Amestoy Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10946 Amestoy Ave have a pool?
No, 10946 Amestoy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10946 Amestoy Ave have accessible units?
No, 10946 Amestoy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10946 Amestoy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10946 Amestoy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
