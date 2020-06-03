10945 Hortense Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this bright, spacious and private end unit, top floor, single-level condo in a very well maintained building. The large front patio overlooks the gorgeous pool area. Enter the home and you will find a large Living Room and an updated, charming Kitchen complete with recessed lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a Dining Room with a Den area and yet another Patio! An updated Bathroom, roomy Hallway, Laundry closet, large Bedroom, and Master Bedroom with a large Bathroom area complete this well laid out unit. New paint and flooring! Secured Parking. Centrally located in beautiful Toluca Lake and close to the NOHO arts district!