Los Angeles, CA
10945 Hortense Street
10945 Hortense Street

10945 Hortense Street · No Longer Available
Location

10945 Hortense Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this bright, spacious and private end unit, top floor, single-level condo in a very well maintained building. The large front patio overlooks the gorgeous pool area. Enter the home and you will find a large Living Room and an updated, charming Kitchen complete with recessed lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a Dining Room with a Den area and yet another Patio! An updated Bathroom, roomy Hallway, Laundry closet, large Bedroom, and Master Bedroom with a large Bathroom area complete this well laid out unit. New paint and flooring! Secured Parking. Centrally located in beautiful Toluca Lake and close to the NOHO arts district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10945 Hortense Street have any available units?
10945 Hortense Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10945 Hortense Street have?
Some of 10945 Hortense Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10945 Hortense Street currently offering any rent specials?
10945 Hortense Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10945 Hortense Street pet-friendly?
No, 10945 Hortense Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10945 Hortense Street offer parking?
Yes, 10945 Hortense Street offers parking.
Does 10945 Hortense Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10945 Hortense Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10945 Hortense Street have a pool?
Yes, 10945 Hortense Street has a pool.
Does 10945 Hortense Street have accessible units?
No, 10945 Hortense Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10945 Hortense Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10945 Hortense Street does not have units with dishwashers.

