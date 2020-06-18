10935 Nassau Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This lovely house has just been updated and is ready to move in. Spectacular views of the Angeles National Forest from your front porch.. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from the backyard. This 3bd/2ba home has been updated with granite countertops and tile in the kitchen, new kitchen floor, new HVAC installed, freshly painted, original hardwood floors have been refinished. Kitchen has washer/dryer hookups and breakfast nook. Master bedroom with 3/4 shower with new tile. This home is light and bright. Great floor plan. Dining area next to kitchen.

3 Bed, 1 Bath