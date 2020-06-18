All apartments in Los Angeles
10935 Nassau Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:30 AM

10935 Nassau Street

10935 Nassau Avenue · (818) 259-5890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10935 Nassau Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely house has just been updated and is ready to move in. Spectacular views of the Angeles National Forest from your front porch.. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from the backyard. This 3bd/2ba home has been updated with granite countertops and tile in the kitchen, new kitchen floor, new HVAC installed, freshly painted, original hardwood floors have been refinished. Kitchen has washer/dryer hookups and breakfast nook. Master bedroom with 3/4 shower with new tile. This home is light and bright. Great floor plan. Dining area next to kitchen.
3 Bed, 1 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 Nassau Street have any available units?
10935 Nassau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 Nassau Street have?
Some of 10935 Nassau Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
10935 Nassau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 Nassau Street pet-friendly?
No, 10935 Nassau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10935 Nassau Street offer parking?
Yes, 10935 Nassau Street does offer parking.
Does 10935 Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10935 Nassau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 Nassau Street have a pool?
No, 10935 Nassau Street does not have a pool.
Does 10935 Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 10935 Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10935 Nassau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
