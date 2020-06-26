All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

10929 Whitegate Avenue

10929 Whitegate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10929 Whitegate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained single story home in one of the desirable neighborhoods of Sunland. This bright and airy home offers three bedrooms with two baths and a beautiful layout with hardwood flooring in pristine condition. This home features an open floor concept with living and dining rooms and beautiful framed windows offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a perfect breakfast bar for quick bites and an incredible view while cooking. A cozy family room sits off of the kitchen with a fireplace and french doors that lead you to a private yard with gorgeous mountain views. New paint throughout, indoor laundry, wall unit heaters and a 2-car attached garage. An amazing chance to live in this incredibly beautiful home in a quiet and admirable neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10929 Whitegate Avenue have any available units?
10929 Whitegate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10929 Whitegate Avenue have?
Some of 10929 Whitegate Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10929 Whitegate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10929 Whitegate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10929 Whitegate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10929 Whitegate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10929 Whitegate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10929 Whitegate Avenue offers parking.
Does 10929 Whitegate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10929 Whitegate Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10929 Whitegate Avenue have a pool?
No, 10929 Whitegate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10929 Whitegate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10929 Whitegate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10929 Whitegate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10929 Whitegate Avenue has units with dishwashers.

