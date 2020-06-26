10929 Whitegate Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this meticulously maintained single story home in one of the desirable neighborhoods of Sunland. This bright and airy home offers three bedrooms with two baths and a beautiful layout with hardwood flooring in pristine condition. This home features an open floor concept with living and dining rooms and beautiful framed windows offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a perfect breakfast bar for quick bites and an incredible view while cooking. A cozy family room sits off of the kitchen with a fireplace and french doors that lead you to a private yard with gorgeous mountain views. New paint throughout, indoor laundry, wall unit heaters and a 2-car attached garage. An amazing chance to live in this incredibly beautiful home in a quiet and admirable neighborhood.