Los Angeles, CA
10916 Marklein Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:26 PM

10916 Marklein Avenue

10916 Marklein Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10916 Marklein Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
You can't miss the opportunity to lease this 2019 New Construction Additional Dwelling Unit in a quiet neighborhood! It has its own address with 2-parking space available. It also offers Central A/C and Heater, stackable washer and dryer inside unit for your convenience. There is an spacious Walk-In Closet in one of the bedrooms. Private enclosed patio. Small Pets allowed (See breed and weight restrictions). This fabulous unit is located close to the 405, 118 and 5 Freeways. Applications Must be submitted through RentSpree. Please contact listing agent for instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Marklein Avenue have any available units?
10916 Marklein Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10916 Marklein Avenue have?
Some of 10916 Marklein Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Marklein Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Marklein Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Marklein Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 Marklein Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10916 Marklein Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Marklein Avenue offers parking.
Does 10916 Marklein Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10916 Marklein Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Marklein Avenue have a pool?
No, 10916 Marklein Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Marklein Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10916 Marklein Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Marklein Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 Marklein Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

