10916 Marklein Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

You can't miss the opportunity to lease this 2019 New Construction Additional Dwelling Unit in a quiet neighborhood! It has its own address with 2-parking space available. It also offers Central A/C and Heater, stackable washer and dryer inside unit for your convenience. There is an spacious Walk-In Closet in one of the bedrooms. Private enclosed patio. Small Pets allowed (See breed and weight restrictions). This fabulous unit is located close to the 405, 118 and 5 Freeways. Applications Must be submitted through RentSpree. Please contact listing agent for instructions.