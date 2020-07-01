10916 Marklein Avenue

Amenities
You can't miss the opportunity to lease this 2019 New Construction Additional Dwelling Unit in a quiet neighborhood! It has its own address with 2-parking space available. It also offers Central A/C and Heater, stackable washer and dryer inside unit for your convenience. There is an spacious Walk-In Closet in one of the bedrooms. Private enclosed patio. Small Pets allowed (See breed and weight restrictions). This fabulous unit is located close to the 405, 118 and 5 Freeways. Applications Must be submitted through RentSpree. Please contact listing agent for instructions.