All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10911 Bluffside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10911 Bluffside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10911 Bluffside Drive

10911 Bluffside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10911 Bluffside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest parking
Introducing an appealing tri-level townhome for rent in a beautiful and private complex. Main level features an up scale and unique living room with natural stone walls, hardwood floors and an attached and enclosed patio. Separate dining room overlooks the living room and offers a perfect space for entertaining. Modern and graceful kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, soft grey backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs offers a private master suite a luxurious master bath and huge walk in closet complete with built-in organizers. Second bedroom is located downstairs below the living room, offering privacy and seclusion from the rest of the unit. In addition to both bedrooms, this townhome offers an enclosed solarium just perfect for an office, playroom, reading room and more. Other features include very high ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, nicely appointed plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, a gym in the complex, 2 car tandem parking and lots of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 Bluffside Drive have any available units?
10911 Bluffside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10911 Bluffside Drive have?
Some of 10911 Bluffside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 Bluffside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10911 Bluffside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 Bluffside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10911 Bluffside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10911 Bluffside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10911 Bluffside Drive offers parking.
Does 10911 Bluffside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10911 Bluffside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 Bluffside Drive have a pool?
No, 10911 Bluffside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10911 Bluffside Drive have accessible units?
No, 10911 Bluffside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 Bluffside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10911 Bluffside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College