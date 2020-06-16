10911 Bluffside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking guest parking

Introducing an appealing tri-level townhome for rent in a beautiful and private complex. Main level features an up scale and unique living room with natural stone walls, hardwood floors and an attached and enclosed patio. Separate dining room overlooks the living room and offers a perfect space for entertaining. Modern and graceful kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, soft grey backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs offers a private master suite a luxurious master bath and huge walk in closet complete with built-in organizers. Second bedroom is located downstairs below the living room, offering privacy and seclusion from the rest of the unit. In addition to both bedrooms, this townhome offers an enclosed solarium just perfect for an office, playroom, reading room and more. Other features include very high ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, nicely appointed plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, a gym in the complex, 2 car tandem parking and lots of guest parking.