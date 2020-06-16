10900 Meseta Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated executive style home. Perfect for those wanting to live in a country atmosphere and yet still be surrounded by top of the line finishes and upgrades throughout your home. One large bedroom and bath on the main floor. Large open floorplan on the main level with access to an entertainer's backyard. Pool, fire pit, covered patio, and builtin barbecue area creates the perfect outdoor setting for quiet relaxation or a fun outdoor event. Back in the house upstairs there are two large bedrooms and a master suite. Plenty of off-street parking as well as a large garage. Set at the end of a quiet culdesac in a quiet Shadow Hills location. Easy access to the Valley, major freeways yet nestled among the horses and peacocks.