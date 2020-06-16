All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

10900 Meseta Avenue

10900 Meseta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10900 Meseta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated executive style home. Perfect for those wanting to live in a country atmosphere and yet still be surrounded by top of the line finishes and upgrades throughout your home. One large bedroom and bath on the main floor. Large open floorplan on the main level with access to an entertainer's backyard. Pool, fire pit, covered patio, and builtin barbecue area creates the perfect outdoor setting for quiet relaxation or a fun outdoor event. Back in the house upstairs there are two large bedrooms and a master suite. Plenty of off-street parking as well as a large garage. Set at the end of a quiet culdesac in a quiet Shadow Hills location. Easy access to the Valley, major freeways yet nestled among the horses and peacocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 Meseta Avenue have any available units?
10900 Meseta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10900 Meseta Avenue have?
Some of 10900 Meseta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 Meseta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10900 Meseta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 Meseta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10900 Meseta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10900 Meseta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10900 Meseta Avenue offers parking.
Does 10900 Meseta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10900 Meseta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 Meseta Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10900 Meseta Avenue has a pool.
Does 10900 Meseta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10900 Meseta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 Meseta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10900 Meseta Avenue has units with dishwashers.

