Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move-in, unoccupied, great curb appeal, front lawn, narrow stretch of Louise. Open floor plan, spacious living-room, kitchen opens to den/dining area w/fireplace, and goes out to covered patio, entrance to garage and backyard with fruit trees. Possible R.V. access from back.

Full master bedroom with bath , 2 other nice size bedrooms. Fresh paint and finishing touches. Ready around May 15.