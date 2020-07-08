10855 Noble Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 3 Bedroom Mission Hills Home! Ready for Move In! - This freshly painted, light and bright three bedroom, 1.5 bath home has loads to offer! Amenities include: 3 nice sized bedrooms with deep closets. The living room has big windows which shows beautiful view of the well maintained yard and a decorative fireplace. Nice size dining room which opens up to the kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The opposite end of the home there is a extra family room with 1/2 bathroom. Nice hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry hooks ups are in the garage and central heating and air. Garage has lots of additional storage. The one-of-a-kind, large backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's, family gatherings and has mature fruit trees. Close to freeway access and plenty of choices for shopping. This home will not last long. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE2087927)