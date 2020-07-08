All apartments in Los Angeles
10855 Noble Ave
10855 Noble Ave

10855 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10855 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Mission Hills Home! Ready for Move In! - This freshly painted, light and bright three bedroom, 1.5 bath home has loads to offer! Amenities include: 3 nice sized bedrooms with deep closets. The living room has big windows which shows beautiful view of the well maintained yard and a decorative fireplace. Nice size dining room which opens up to the kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The opposite end of the home there is a extra family room with 1/2 bathroom. Nice hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry hooks ups are in the garage and central heating and air. Garage has lots of additional storage. The one-of-a-kind, large backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's, family gatherings and has mature fruit trees. Close to freeway access and plenty of choices for shopping. This home will not last long. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10855 Noble Ave have any available units?
10855 Noble Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10855 Noble Ave have?
Some of 10855 Noble Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10855 Noble Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10855 Noble Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10855 Noble Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10855 Noble Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10855 Noble Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10855 Noble Ave offers parking.
Does 10855 Noble Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10855 Noble Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10855 Noble Ave have a pool?
No, 10855 Noble Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10855 Noble Ave have accessible units?
No, 10855 Noble Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10855 Noble Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10855 Noble Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

