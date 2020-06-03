10853 Telfair Ave

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Accessory Dwelling Unit - Property Id: 156781



Recently built one bedroom, one bath 300 square feet Additional Dwelling Unit (ADU). New floors, paint, countertops, and bath fixtures. Rent $1,500, with $1,500 security deposit. Gas, trash, sewer, and water included. Mini-split heating and cooling. Fenced in yard. Great for one to two tenants. Viewings 5-6pm Tuesday-Thursday 9/17-9/19. Please call to set up viewing appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156781p

Property Id 156781



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5154848)