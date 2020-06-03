All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

10853 Telfair Ave

10853 Telfair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10853 Telfair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Accessory Dwelling Unit - Property Id: 156781

Recently built one bedroom, one bath 300 square feet Additional Dwelling Unit (ADU). New floors, paint, countertops, and bath fixtures. Rent $1,500, with $1,500 security deposit. Gas, trash, sewer, and water included. Mini-split heating and cooling. Fenced in yard. Great for one to two tenants. Viewings 5-6pm Tuesday-Thursday 9/17-9/19. Please call to set up viewing appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156781p
Property Id 156781

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 Telfair Ave have any available units?
10853 Telfair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10853 Telfair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10853 Telfair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 Telfair Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10853 Telfair Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10853 Telfair Ave offer parking?
No, 10853 Telfair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10853 Telfair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10853 Telfair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 Telfair Ave have a pool?
No, 10853 Telfair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10853 Telfair Ave have accessible units?
No, 10853 Telfair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 Telfair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10853 Telfair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10853 Telfair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10853 Telfair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
