Los Angeles, CA
10852 WILKINS Avenue
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

10852 WILKINS Avenue

10852 W Wilkins Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10852 W Wilkins Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! A fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house in the heart of Westwood. Hardwood floors, AC and Central Heat. Fully fitted and large kitchen with all modern appliances and Washer Dryer hook ups. Large living area with Wood burning Fireplace. Dining room. Bedrooms are bright and all have ample closet space. Ceiling fans and window blinds or shutters. Bathrooms are tiled and fitted with wall mounted showers. Rooms open to a wonderful outdoor space that includes a patio area, perfect for an outdoor kitchen and a large grass area for peaceful relaxation and entertaining. Front garden is gated and mature with wonderful flowers and shrubs. Bonus room that can be used as a self contained office with separate access through garage or the patio. 2 Car Garage - ALSO AVAILABLE AS A POCKET LISTING FOR SALE FROM 3/29/19 - CALL LA1 for more details. DO NOT CONTACT THE LANDLORD OR OWNER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10852 WILKINS Avenue have any available units?
10852 WILKINS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10852 WILKINS Avenue have?
Some of 10852 WILKINS Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10852 WILKINS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10852 WILKINS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10852 WILKINS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10852 WILKINS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10852 WILKINS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10852 WILKINS Avenue offers parking.
Does 10852 WILKINS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10852 WILKINS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10852 WILKINS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10852 WILKINS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10852 WILKINS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10852 WILKINS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10852 WILKINS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10852 WILKINS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
