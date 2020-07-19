10852 WILKINS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! A fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house in the heart of Westwood. Hardwood floors, AC and Central Heat. Fully fitted and large kitchen with all modern appliances and Washer Dryer hook ups. Large living area with Wood burning Fireplace. Dining room. Bedrooms are bright and all have ample closet space. Ceiling fans and window blinds or shutters. Bathrooms are tiled and fitted with wall mounted showers. Rooms open to a wonderful outdoor space that includes a patio area, perfect for an outdoor kitchen and a large grass area for peaceful relaxation and entertaining. Front garden is gated and mature with wonderful flowers and shrubs. Bonus room that can be used as a self contained office with separate access through garage or the patio. 2 Car Garage - ALSO AVAILABLE AS A POCKET LISTING FOR SALE FROM 3/29/19 - CALL LA1 for more details. DO NOT CONTACT THE LANDLORD OR OWNER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.