10825 Reseda Boulevard

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at (425) 321 0364 to book your showing now!



Experience living in a peaceful Northridge neighborhood in Porter Ranch, CA! This pleasant, unfurnished townhouse property rental features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.



The bright and exquisite interior features include big windows with blinds, recessed lighting, polished laminated/hardwood/tile flooring, custom-made shelves, and crown molding on all walls. Its lovely kitchen consists of smooth quartz countertops; fine cabinets and drawers with adequate storage space; brand-new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, brand-new microwave, brand-new dishwasher, brand-new oven/stove, and brand-new garbage disposal. A brand-new in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and electric heating for climate control. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome in the house. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A floating vanity cabinet and enclosed shower stall furnished its elegant bathroom. It has a yard maintained by the owner. It comes with a lot of available parking spots on-street parking.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the water, trash, gas, sewage, internet, and landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Eddleston Park, Aliso Canyon Park, Limekiln Canyon Park, and Palisades Park.



Bus lines:

158 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile

419 CE419 - 0.7 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.7 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile



