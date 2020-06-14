All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

10825 Reseda Boulevard

10825 Reseda Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10825 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at (425) 321 0364 to book your showing now!

Experience living in a peaceful Northridge neighborhood in Porter Ranch, CA! This pleasant, unfurnished townhouse property rental features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

The bright and exquisite interior features include big windows with blinds, recessed lighting, polished laminated/hardwood/tile flooring, custom-made shelves, and crown molding on all walls. Its lovely kitchen consists of smooth quartz countertops; fine cabinets and drawers with adequate storage space; brand-new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, brand-new microwave, brand-new dishwasher, brand-new oven/stove, and brand-new garbage disposal. A brand-new in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and electric heating for climate control. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome in the house. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A floating vanity cabinet and enclosed shower stall furnished its elegant bathroom. It has a yard maintained by the owner. It comes with a lot of available parking spots on-street parking.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the water, trash, gas, sewage, internet, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Eddleston Park, Aliso Canyon Park, Limekiln Canyon Park, and Palisades Park.

Bus lines:
158 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile
419 CE419 - 0.7 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.7 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5810125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 Reseda Boulevard have any available units?
10825 Reseda Boulevard has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10825 Reseda Boulevard have?
Some of 10825 Reseda Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 Reseda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Reseda Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Reseda Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10825 Reseda Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10825 Reseda Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Reseda Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10825 Reseda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10825 Reseda Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Reseda Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10825 Reseda Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10825 Reseda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10825 Reseda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 Reseda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Reseda Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
