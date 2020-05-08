10803 LINDBROOK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking media room

This lovely, 2+1 unit is nestled in a beautiful 6-unit, 1929 courtyard Spanish building, conveniently located at the edge of Westwood Village. Walk to everything the Village has to offer, UCLA, The Geffen, The Hammer Museum, Stan's Donuts, Trader Joe's and multiple movie theaters. This delightful townhouse is equipped with an updated kitchen, new stainless appliances and washer/dryer. Dark hardwood floors and wrought iron accents embellish this timeless architecture. The master bedroom has an enchanting terrace with views of the Village and Fox Theater. Enjoy coming home to this vintage building with meticulous gardens. One covered parking space included. Westwood at its best?