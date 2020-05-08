All apartments in Los Angeles
10803 LINDBROOK Drive

Location

10803 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
media room
This lovely, 2+1 unit is nestled in a beautiful 6-unit, 1929 courtyard Spanish building, conveniently located at the edge of Westwood Village. Walk to everything the Village has to offer, UCLA, The Geffen, The Hammer Museum, Stan's Donuts, Trader Joe's and multiple movie theaters. This delightful townhouse is equipped with an updated kitchen, new stainless appliances and washer/dryer. Dark hardwood floors and wrought iron accents embellish this timeless architecture. The master bedroom has an enchanting terrace with views of the Village and Fox Theater. Enjoy coming home to this vintage building with meticulous gardens. One covered parking space included. Westwood at its best?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10803 LINDBROOK Drive have any available units?
10803 LINDBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10803 LINDBROOK Drive have?
Some of 10803 LINDBROOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10803 LINDBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10803 LINDBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10803 LINDBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10803 LINDBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10803 LINDBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10803 LINDBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 10803 LINDBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10803 LINDBROOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10803 LINDBROOK Drive have a pool?
No, 10803 LINDBROOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10803 LINDBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 10803 LINDBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10803 LINDBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10803 LINDBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
