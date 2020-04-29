10801 Viking avenue

Amenities
Room to Rent in Beautiful Modern Home with Pool - Property Id: 79621
Room for Rent in beautiful remodeled home with pool
Ideal for a FT student or professional who enjoys a quiet, safe, clean place to live.
Room is private
Bathroom is private
Washer and dryer on site
Less than 1 mile from 118 freeway
Less than 2 miles from CSUN Northridge
Lots of shopping around
Rent includes utilities-gas, water, electric, trash, pool service, alarm services, internet!!
Safe street parking always available
Monthly rent $950
One month deposit
We will run a background check.
Available immediately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79621
Property Id 79621
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4585158)