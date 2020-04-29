10801 Viking avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Room to Rent in Beautiful Modern Home with Pool - Property Id: 79621



Room for Rent in beautiful remodeled home with pool

Ideal for a FT student or professional who enjoys a quiet, safe, clean place to live.

Room is private

Bathroom is private

Washer and dryer on site

Less than 1 mile from 118 freeway

Less than 2 miles from CSUN Northridge

Lots of shopping around



Rent includes utilities-gas, water, electric, trash, pool service, alarm services, internet!!

Safe street parking always available



Monthly rent $950

One month deposit

We will run a background check.

Available immediately

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79621

No Pets Allowed



