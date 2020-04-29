All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10801 Viking avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10801 Viking avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10801 Viking avenue

10801 Viking Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10801 Viking Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Room to Rent in Beautiful Modern Home with Pool - Property Id: 79621

Room for Rent in beautiful remodeled home with pool
Ideal for a FT student or professional who enjoys a quiet, safe, clean place to live.
Room is private
Bathroom is private
Washer and dryer on site
Less than 1 mile from 118 freeway
Less than 2 miles from CSUN Northridge
Lots of shopping around

Rent includes utilities-gas, water, electric, trash, pool service, alarm services, internet!!
Safe street parking always available

Monthly rent $950
One month deposit
We will run a background check.
Available immediately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79621
Property Id 79621

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4585158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Viking avenue have any available units?
10801 Viking avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 Viking avenue have?
Some of 10801 Viking avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Viking avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Viking avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Viking avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10801 Viking avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10801 Viking avenue offer parking?
No, 10801 Viking avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10801 Viking avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10801 Viking avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Viking avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10801 Viking avenue has a pool.
Does 10801 Viking avenue have accessible units?
No, 10801 Viking avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Viking avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 Viking avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College