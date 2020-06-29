10790 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub valet service

Elegant view condo in the fabulous full service Longford. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath corner unit sits on the quiet back side of the building away from Wilshire, with 180 degree South West views. Floor to ceiling windows capture natural light and spectacular views. The great layout with both bedroom suites on separate ends allows for ultimate privacy. The master has 2 large walk-in closets and a spacious bath. Kitchen has a breakfast area and laundry area with washer and dryer. Enjoy the outdoors by relaxing or eating al fresco on the large covered patio. Freshly painted, new carpeting and plantation shutters throughout make this a great place to call home. The amenities include 24 hour concierge, valet parking, pool, spa, fire pit, community room, gym, 2 side by side parking spaces and extra storage area. No pets. Long term lease preferred.