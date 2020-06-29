All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10790 WILSHIRE

10790 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10790 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
Elegant view condo in the fabulous full service Longford. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath corner unit sits on the quiet back side of the building away from Wilshire, with 180 degree South West views. Floor to ceiling windows capture natural light and spectacular views. The great layout with both bedroom suites on separate ends allows for ultimate privacy. The master has 2 large walk-in closets and a spacious bath. Kitchen has a breakfast area and laundry area with washer and dryer. Enjoy the outdoors by relaxing or eating al fresco on the large covered patio. Freshly painted, new carpeting and plantation shutters throughout make this a great place to call home. The amenities include 24 hour concierge, valet parking, pool, spa, fire pit, community room, gym, 2 side by side parking spaces and extra storage area. No pets. Long term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10790 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10790 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10790 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 10790 WILSHIRE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10790 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10790 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10790 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 10790 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10790 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 10790 WILSHIRE offers parking.
Does 10790 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10790 WILSHIRE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10790 WILSHIRE have a pool?
Yes, 10790 WILSHIRE has a pool.
Does 10790 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10790 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10790 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10790 WILSHIRE has units with dishwashers.

