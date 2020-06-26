10780 ROCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 2-story Mediterranean home filled with light and volume with 20ft ceilings. Double door entry opens to spacious living room with fireplace and French door to Juliette balcony. Large formal dining room overlooking front yard. Oversized chef's kitchen with island, built-in buffet, breakfast area, granite countertops and Viking appliances including double ovens. Family room with wet bar opening to kitchen and back patio and landscapes grassy backyard, making this home ideal for entertaining. One bedroom with 3/4 bath downstairs and 4 upstairs including large master suite with fireplace, balcony with tree top views & walk-in closet. Luxurious master suite with dual basins, spa tub and sep shower. Loft area great for home office. Direct access garage, hardwood flooring,laundry room off kitchen. Fairburn Elementary. Available immediately!