Los Angeles, CA
10780 ROCHESTER Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

10780 ROCHESTER Avenue

10780 Rochester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10780 Rochester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 2-story Mediterranean home filled with light and volume with 20ft ceilings. Double door entry opens to spacious living room with fireplace and French door to Juliette balcony. Large formal dining room overlooking front yard. Oversized chef's kitchen with island, built-in buffet, breakfast area, granite countertops and Viking appliances including double ovens. Family room with wet bar opening to kitchen and back patio and landscapes grassy backyard, making this home ideal for entertaining. One bedroom with 3/4 bath downstairs and 4 upstairs including large master suite with fireplace, balcony with tree top views & walk-in closet. Luxurious master suite with dual basins, spa tub and sep shower. Loft area great for home office. Direct access garage, hardwood flooring,laundry room off kitchen. Fairburn Elementary. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
10780 ROCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10780 ROCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10780 ROCHESTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
