10757 WELLWORTH Avenue

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

This Amazing Single Level Charming Light Filled 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms approximately 2,000 sqf Family Home Seating on a Tree Lined Street in Amazing Westwood Location Awaits You! The Light and Bright Home has Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances & its great Breakfast Room is Great for quality family. Separate large dining room for formal dining. The Huge step down Living Room with it's High Ceiling and Recess Lighting is fabulous for Entertaining. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and Vanity Room. 3rd Bedroom can be used as a Den or a Family Room. HoTons of closet with Finished basement. Laundry room inside. Big Grassy Back yard for kids to play and for entertainment. Garage has been converted so it can be used as an Office/studio with A/C / Heating unit. In great Fairburn School District. Near UCLA and Close to all Shops, Restaurants and Theaters Westwood has to offer and Westfield Century City Mall. A must See! Ready To Move in.