Los Angeles, CA
10757 WELLWORTH Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:45 AM

10757 WELLWORTH Avenue

10757 Wellworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10757 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This Amazing Single Level Charming Light Filled 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms approximately 2,000 sqf Family Home Seating on a Tree Lined Street in Amazing Westwood Location Awaits You! The Light and Bright Home has Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances & its great Breakfast Room is Great for quality family. Separate large dining room for formal dining. The Huge step down Living Room with it's High Ceiling and Recess Lighting is fabulous for Entertaining. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and Vanity Room. 3rd Bedroom can be used as a Den or a Family Room. HoTons of closet with Finished basement. Laundry room inside. Big Grassy Back yard for kids to play and for entertainment. Garage has been converted so it can be used as an Office/studio with A/C / Heating unit. In great Fairburn School District. Near UCLA and Close to all Shops, Restaurants and Theaters Westwood has to offer and Westfield Century City Mall. A must See! Ready To Move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue have any available units?
10757 WELLWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10757 WELLWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10757 WELLWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

