All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10757 Hortense St #207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10757 Hortense St #207
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

10757 Hortense St #207

10757 W Hortense St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10757 W Hortense St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
10757 Hortense St #207 Available 07/09/19 Gorgeous Townhouse in Toluca Lake - Spacious remodeled townhouse in beautiful Toluca Lake. Contemporary open floor plan,updated kitchen with dishwasher, double chrome sink,cherry wood cabinets, microwave, refrigerator and granite countertops. Hard wood floors and upgraded carpet upstairs. 2 good sized full baths.Central AC. Very nice complex.
Washer dryer on site. Sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Secure underground parking for 2 cars. Close to studios, restaurant, schools and shops.
Call Lysa
RPM South SFV
Lic # 01705185
818-272-5309
We follow all Fair housing laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3434118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10757 Hortense St #207 have any available units?
10757 Hortense St #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10757 Hortense St #207 have?
Some of 10757 Hortense St #207's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10757 Hortense St #207 currently offering any rent specials?
10757 Hortense St #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10757 Hortense St #207 pet-friendly?
No, 10757 Hortense St #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10757 Hortense St #207 offer parking?
Yes, 10757 Hortense St #207 offers parking.
Does 10757 Hortense St #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10757 Hortense St #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10757 Hortense St #207 have a pool?
Yes, 10757 Hortense St #207 has a pool.
Does 10757 Hortense St #207 have accessible units?
No, 10757 Hortense St #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 10757 Hortense St #207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10757 Hortense St #207 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College