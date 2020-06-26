Amenities

10757 Hortense St #207 Available 07/09/19 Gorgeous Townhouse in Toluca Lake - Spacious remodeled townhouse in beautiful Toluca Lake. Contemporary open floor plan,updated kitchen with dishwasher, double chrome sink,cherry wood cabinets, microwave, refrigerator and granite countertops. Hard wood floors and upgraded carpet upstairs. 2 good sized full baths.Central AC. Very nice complex.

Washer dryer on site. Sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Secure underground parking for 2 cars. Close to studios, restaurant, schools and shops.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3434118)