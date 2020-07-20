All apartments in Los Angeles
10751 Viking Avenue
10751 Viking Avenue

10751 Viking Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10751 Viking Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
5 bedroom/6 bathroom furnished in over 2500 sqft house size and over 11,000 sqft flat lot in a great neighborhood. Cul-de-sac street in Northridge/Porter Ranch area. The house has been remodeled A to Z for Medical and RCFE (Residential Care Facility for Elderly Care) purposes with latest guidelines! This Facility has capacity of 6 Bedridden (4 Hospice). Few private and share rooms. New electric, New roof, New copper plumbing, New 2 A/C, New appliances, New furniture and everything new... Great opportunity for generating a good income! You can start working right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10751 Viking Avenue have any available units?
10751 Viking Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10751 Viking Avenue have?
Some of 10751 Viking Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10751 Viking Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10751 Viking Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10751 Viking Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10751 Viking Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10751 Viking Avenue offer parking?
No, 10751 Viking Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10751 Viking Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10751 Viking Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10751 Viking Avenue have a pool?
No, 10751 Viking Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10751 Viking Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10751 Viking Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10751 Viking Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10751 Viking Avenue has units with dishwashers.
