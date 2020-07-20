10751 Viking Avenue

Amenities

5 bedroom/6 bathroom furnished in over 2500 sqft house size and over 11,000 sqft flat lot in a great neighborhood. Cul-de-sac street in Northridge/Porter Ranch area. The house has been remodeled A to Z for Medical and RCFE (Residential Care Facility for Elderly Care) purposes with latest guidelines! This Facility has capacity of 6 Bedridden (4 Hospice). Few private and share rooms. New electric, New roof, New copper plumbing, New 2 A/C, New appliances, New furniture and everything new... Great opportunity for generating a good income! You can start working right away!