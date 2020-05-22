All apartments in Los Angeles
10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:26 PM

10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue

10748 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10748 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really charming two bedroom, one bath house on this quiet residential street with an absolutely PHENOMENAL back yard with expansive green lawn, dining area, fruit tree's, vegetable patch, flower beds adorned with rose bushes and tall palms trees. The house benefits from having a large tile floored Kitchen & Dining room, a separate living area with large French doors leading to the garden and the two well proportioned bedrooms with large built in closets. There is also abundant closet space in the hallway and additional built in storage in the attached garage. This house comes equipped with Solar Panels resulting in low energy bills, a nest thermostat, Smart Home Ring doorbell and an Electric Vehicle charger. The full kitchen comes complete with Dishwasher and large refrigerator and there is a washer / dryer in the garage. This darling home is located in Palms close to Overland Blvd and close to the Palms Expo train stop & all the convenience of West LA. More photos soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue have any available units?
10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue have?
Some of 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
