10748 WESTMINSTER Avenue

Really charming two bedroom, one bath house on this quiet residential street with an absolutely PHENOMENAL back yard with expansive green lawn, dining area, fruit tree's, vegetable patch, flower beds adorned with rose bushes and tall palms trees. The house benefits from having a large tile floored Kitchen & Dining room, a separate living area with large French doors leading to the garden and the two well proportioned bedrooms with large built in closets. There is also abundant closet space in the hallway and additional built in storage in the attached garage. This house comes equipped with Solar Panels resulting in low energy bills, a nest thermostat, Smart Home Ring doorbell and an Electric Vehicle charger. The full kitchen comes complete with Dishwasher and large refrigerator and there is a washer / dryer in the garage. This darling home is located in Palms close to Overland Blvd and close to the Palms Expo train stop & all the convenience of West LA. More photos soon!